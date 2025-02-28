How Hollywood is showing gratitude to firefighters after LA wildfires

Capt. Sheila Kelliher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department discusses how the entertainment industry is showing gratitude for thousands of firefighters after the wildfires.

February 28, 2025

