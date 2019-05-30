Transcript for Homeland Security to go after human smugglers with the same vigor as drug traffickers

This is epicenter of the cancer crisis workers more. Roughly 40% of people crossing right now are coming from Guatemala. Some parts of this country 3% of the population left this year and seven months surface here to view. They intend to work these cases of smugglers as heart as they work narcotics case. That's the priority that's why I'm here this time it's an enforcement focus visited we signed a memorandum of cooperation. With the ministry of government Guatemala specifically Athens transnational criminal organizations that are smuggling people that are preying on vulnerable families and kids in this region. And trying to offer them a journey. That's fraught with danger and meant it as a result NC we. And successfully realized US got to work for them. I'm here to address these mourners from in the process but does it. What percentage of that exhibit 40% of the apprehensions along the US border with Mexico are Guatemala's right. What percentage of those Guatemala to cross the border actually stage in the United States to that's the problem right at the end of the day even with the claims filed. Only about 10% of Alice. So these folks are not have about commissioner Stan unit states it will eventually be subject to removal and that's a false promise that these farmers are offering an argument like savings. To try to jump on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.