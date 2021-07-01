Former homeland security secretary discusses breach on Capitol Hill

More
“This is Trumpism boiling over, and President Trump lit the match,” Jeh Johnson said.
3:33 | 01/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former homeland security secretary discusses breach on Capitol Hill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:33","description":"“This is Trumpism boiling over, and President Trump lit the match,” Jeh Johnson said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75100312","title":"Former homeland security secretary discusses breach on Capitol Hill","url":"/US/video/homeland-security-secretary-discusses-breach-capitol-hill-75100312"}