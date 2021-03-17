Transcript for Homeland Security secretary testifies on border crisis

Chairman Thompson ranking member cat go and distinguished members of the committee thank you for the invitation to join you today. At the very outset I should recognize this tragic event. That the place in the surrounding areas of Atlanta. Yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. Of that tragic event those who lost their lives as well as those who were injured. We are tracking. That have been very carefully. I have already been briefed on it and I know that the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Is working under way. To understand all of the facts and that the individual. Lose as suspect. Of that event is in custody. More than two ordered 40000 individuals. Dedicate their talent and energy each day to protecting our Homeland Security it is an honor to appear before you to represent them. And the critical work of a performance service of the American people. DHS personnel protect our country from foreign and domestic terrorism. Also protecting our privacy civil rights and civil liberties is secure and manage our borders while also restoring America. As a place of refuge. His support a whole of government effort to defeat a pandemic. That is impacted every part of American life while also facilitating. A legitimate trade and travel needed for a stronger economy. The challenges we face are great. But we do not face them alone the Department of Homeland Security is fundamentally. A department of partnerships. Congress. All of you. One of our essential partners are committed to working with this committee on a bipartisan basis. To ensure the success of a Homeland Security mission. 43 days into my tenure as secretary I look forward to sharing what we have done and where we are headed. We'll start with what is out of mind every American which is our effort to defeat it Covert nineteen endemic. On the first day of this administration president Biden challenge FEMA to stand up 100. Federally supported community vaccination centers in only thirty days. In fact FEMA did not stand up 100 federally supported community vaccination centers in thirty days it stood up 441. Today that number is well over 900 and growing by the day. President Biden also challenged us to deliver 100 million vaccinations. Across the country in 100 days last week we passed ninety million doses. And are on track to reach the president's ambitious goal. Another top priority for our department is increasing the nation's cyber security resilience. And protecting our critical infrastructure especially in light of the recent campaigns. Exploiting solar winds and Microsoft Exchange and the growing threat of ransom where.

