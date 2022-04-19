Honoring Madeleine Albright, 1st woman to serve as secretary of state

A funeral service will be held at Washington National Cathedral as world leaders and President Joe Biden pay their respects to Albright, who died on March 23 at the age of 84.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live