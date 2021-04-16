Honoring the people keeping history alive

More
ABC News’ Kyra Phillips sits down with Lonnie Bunch, the first African American secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.
5:10 | 04/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Honoring the people keeping history alive

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:10","description":"ABC News’ Kyra Phillips sits down with Lonnie Bunch, the first African American secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77107408","title":"Honoring the people keeping history alive","url":"/US/video/honoring-people-keeping-history-alive-77107408"}