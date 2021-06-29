‘Still hope’ on finding survivors in Surfside building rubble

More
Certified emergency manager Dr. Michael Fagel discusses the chances of finding survivors in void spaces within the rubble of the collapsed condo building.
6:14 | 06/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Still hope’ on finding survivors in Surfside building rubble

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:14","description":"Certified emergency manager Dr. Michael Fagel discusses the chances of finding survivors in void spaces within the rubble of the collapsed condo building.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78547567","title":"‘Still hope’ on finding survivors in Surfside building rubble","url":"/US/video/hope-finding-survivors-surfside-building-rubble-78547567"}