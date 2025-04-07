'Horrific scene' as police take down man allegedly attacking 4 young girls in NYC

A man wielding a blood-covered meat cleaver was fatally shot by New York City police officers on Sunday after allegedly stabbing four young girls.

April 7, 2025

