Hospital Corpsman Anthony Anglikowski named Sailor of the Year

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, ABC News’ Kyra Philips talks with the Military Times Sailor of the Year about his role in the dramatic rescue of two hikers on The Brothers mountains.

May 8, 2023

