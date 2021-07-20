Transcript for Hospital group fires 6 for not getting vaccinated

New Jersey RWJ Bart of this health fired six high ranking workers for refusing to comply with its Covert nineteen vaccination mandate. Back in May be health care provider announced that its policy requiring all team members at the supervisor level or above complete their course of vaccinations. By the end of June. And a new statement this morning the hospital says 99 point 7% of its employees haven't fully vaccinated or receive medical and religious exemptions. The hospital says the six staffers at the supervisor level and above of not complied and they are now. No longer a police.

