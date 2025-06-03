Hotel employee testifies Combs allegedly offered payment for 2016 attack video

When Eddie Garcia arrived for his security shift at the InterContinental Hotel on March 5, 2016, “I was told there was a domestic dispute,” he testified Tuesday at the trial of Sean Combs.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live