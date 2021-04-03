Transcript for House cancels Thursday session after security threats

Let's talk more on the high security alert today at the capitol building and let's bring in former FBI agent and ABC news contributor Brad Garrett. Bremen and pick up on the on the intelligence. Bulletin witches says start of the US capitol remains quote an unattractive. Target unquote to talk about the threaten also pick up where Rachel left up doesn't this send a message to every not see in white supremacist is out there. That they won today the house turned tail and head of for the high. Grass. So we'll looks to start with the security that's there which is very similar to how it was constructed after. January 6. So the question is do you need a much security what does that say to your point Terry about. Groups that have made. Only some comments toward have discussions about attacking the capital they I think the bill law portion Bolton talked about the 3% here's. It also talked about Q and on. And that I never got the impression that those who worse specific threats it's just information they picked up you know the abundance of caution. They told the rest of us now. If you look at. Giving us information that's not specific consortium I guess heightening people's anxiety. In particular as you mentioned the house is not there. Is it sort of me cave into every time there's a piece of chatter about the potential assault or an attack. Congress is going to shut down the other side of that jury is it also tells us in the public. Who the law enforcement really have to rely on on tips about people about to commit for talking about committing bad axe to come forward. It's these students don't go anywhere people been sort of become numb like what's the point impasse and on meet these seem to be sort of not helpful types and information and the only news raise my anxiety. So it is sort of got spoke twice. And then redwood we have seen this kind of response three months ago or is this is this the new normal now that we've had this capital breach. But you don't. So it wouldn't have seen this response three months ago I was on a squad for. A number of years they worked all threats against congress and we just seemed that every day and there were some specific some not someone weeded out so we actually went after people arrested and prosecuted them. But it wasn't information only the public even knew about. I think January 6 now. Has so rattled people on the hill and I think it's also double Lee rattled the capital police because. All of the heat has been on them obviously as to why there was not adequate security. All on the six. So. I she'll lot of we've got to we've got to we've got to get out front on this and tell everybody what we think might be going on. But as I mentioned earlier to both of you you have to be careful. As to what signaled actually sending. Yes that's really enjoy it and we're learning more about. That attack we saw this week FBI director Chris Ray tell congress that the instructions attack on the capital was quote domestic terrorism we also saw. This is hosting the commander of the DC National Guard say former president trumps the Department of Defense he says slow walk approving an urgent request for help. While the capital was under siege. Yeah I had seems extraordinary to me what what do you take from from their testimonies. It clearly and we'll also start when general walker because I found him. So straight forward it's so honest about look. I was trying as soon as as chiefs that she for the capitol police that time came to him and said. Or in real trouble here we need help immediately. He starts crying Canada and because then you both noticed that of course the the politics and getting the National Guard where if this were staged the governor would say do it. You now have to get to secretary of the army and the secretary of defense on board to approve. That couldn't find secretary of the army apparently. I'll finally get either represented it is an of the secretary of defense. A couple of other generals got involved with they basically said well we're not sure we want you know this is image. Uniformed military the capital in the state. It 88 was so clear to the rest of this that this was a political move because it didn't want it'll look like. The seeing the people that supported president trunk. We're going to be sort of stopped in any direct way or that the G would need the military to stop them. The rescinding the wrong signal. Miss so I think clearly some version of that happened that day and as general walker pointed out teary. If it could've gotten there within a few minutes. Though the level of DM age that went on would look I think would have been significantly reduce it would've stopped all of the dozens already going on Clinton that that was a big statement as far as director rage. Thank you paint it very clear picture. It's as the top of the FBI's list of things to do every day. Which is a track domestic terrorists because let's face it that there is some version of a lot of them in almost every state and. And Brad significant events in US history have changed the way law enforcement operates 9/11 is a perfect example. Do you think that January 6 is that type of event that it's gonna create. Long term changes in a so what our day. So I think what we may create. Long term physical security situations like at the US capitol or other potential targets. Oh let's look for a couple seconds. How the FBI and others have gone after international terrorists they've done undercover operations have been wiretaps and got all sorts of things to gather information. Infiltration obviously he undercover would be part of it. Theater to see more of that in domestic terrorism situations because it's very difficult sometimes. In these isolated rural. Groups militia groups to really know what's going on with the militia somebody inside. So I think you'll see more that you're gonna see more domestic terrorism prosecutions. And that you know the key here really is to be steady at this is kinda like fighting anything it's big. You you can't dismantle it she could slow it down and naked weaker and I think that's. We'll see law enforcement do here tonight Brad Garrett great to talk as always thank you.

