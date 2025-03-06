House censures Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump's address

The House voted on Thursday to censure Democrat Al Green over his outburst at President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night. ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports.

March 6, 2025

