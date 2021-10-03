Transcript for House Democrats pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

When I'm Diana sale were picking up coverage of the house votes on nearly two trillion dollar code of nineteen. We leave bill that bill now officially has enough votes to pass so let's bring ABC news better. And ABC news political director Rick Klein as well as ABC news senior national correspondent and Michael I'm kind of breakdown Terry Moran. For more on all of this. Great chills the vote is still happening but it looks like this is going straight down party lines. The app so far it is it only one Democrat Jerry and golden McCain voted against that he voted no last time and while siding were all concerned about the price tag inside of the bill but right now you had every single Republican. Voting against this one point nine trillion dollar cut would relieve package Democrats moving forward without them anyway we know the Democrats have control she. She in the house an in the senate they have vowed to be able to do this on their own namely the ground work in order to do so this is a big legislative waiting for president Joseph Biden this is I mean he promised on the campaign trail cash. It's day number fifty for him in office in the bill we're learning will be heading to his desk by Friday the White House says he plans a sign of by the end of the week and then those 14100 dollars stimulus checks will start going out to Americans they set hopefully. By the end of the mom Diane and looking at the town doesn't let one Republican has now voted in favor the bill needed. Two weeks to eighteen to pass it's up to 220 now Rachel what's included in this final package. Yes you have those. 14100 dollar stimulus checks that we going out to most Americans the White House asking me about 80% of Americans should be receiving those shacks that you earned 75000. Dollars or less you can expect to receive the full 14100 dollars stimulus check. Americans who make 80000 dollars will be getting a slightly smaller action is also extend those federal unemployment benefits could 300 dollars through September 6. Those unemployment benefits were set to expire for millions of Amir Akins high and just four days of this coming just in the nick of time which also includes billions more for vaccines for testing money for schools. Republicans are against those one point nine trillion dollar price tag we had hours of debate today in her from Republicans that that this is basically like the wizard of odds are not necessarily revealing what's hot in the curry and they say yeah sure most Americans who won a 14100 dollar check. But they believe that most Americans would not like to learn English that their children are gonna have to pay back this money they say that's a meal brawl. All world deficit this year but still Democrats and did not get everything that they won it in this bill. First included was that fifteen dollar an hour minimum wage hike that had to be stripped from the Senate's version of the bill it is now out the Democrats are gonna have to find another way to get that done Diane and I'm hoping we can pull the boards again because just a nice and we got a Republican vote in favor of the bill that know when a ways it looks like someone probably has stressed. The wrong but.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.