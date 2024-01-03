House explosion kills 4, injures 2 in Michigan

The blast completely leveled the home around 4 p.m. Saturday in Whitmore Lake near Northfield Township, about 14 miles north of Ann Arbor.

January 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live