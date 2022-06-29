House Jan. 6 committee shows outtakes from Trump video

The Jan. 6 committee showed testimony from Pat Cipollone saying Donald Trump did nothing to call off the violence of the rioters despite pressure from his advisers.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live