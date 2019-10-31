Now Playing: House of Representatives passes impeachment probe resolution

Now Playing: Chicago mayor speaks on teachers' strike ending

Now Playing: House moves forward with impeachment inquiry

Now Playing: House passes impeachment resolution

Now Playing: San Bernardino firefighters put out burning homes

Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford says Anita Hill inspired her to testify before Congress

Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi holds vote on impeachment rules

Now Playing: Nationals win 1st World Series

Now Playing: Fires continue to blaze through the state of California

Now Playing: Trump invites ISIS raid 'hero' dog to White House

Now Playing: Negotiations resuming in Chicago teachers strike

Now Playing: 'Have You Seen This Man' podcast: Breaking down episode 3

Now Playing: Convicted rapist mistakenly released now captured

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Now Playing: Twitter to ban all political advertising

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin's family 'in chaos': Report

Now Playing: House prepares for 1st floor vote on impeachment

Now Playing: California wildfires spark 'extreme red flag warning'

Now Playing: Santa Ana winds spark new California wildfires