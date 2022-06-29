House Oversight Committee to question top gun-makers about role in gun violence

A critical House Oversight Committee hearing will press top gun manufacturers for answers to the rampant gun violence epidemic in the U.S. and how they market their weapons.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live