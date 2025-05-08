House passes bill to make 'Gulf of America' name change permanent

The bill passed with a 211 to 206 vote with Rep. Don Bacon being the only Republican to vote against the measure. ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live