House passes COVID-19 relief bill

More
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, by the end of the week.
3:00 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House passes COVID-19 relief bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, by the end of the week. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76369295","title":"House passes COVID-19 relief bill","url":"/US/video/house-passes-covid-19-relief-bill-76369295"}