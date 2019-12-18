Transcript for House scheduled to vote to impeach Trump

All of the testimony struck me. Maybe one yesterday when you touched up on the screen possibly some letters emails on hand was only singles and he said these that he couldn't stuff that it is absolutely right. As I testified previously. Mr. Giuliani's request worry quid pro quo. For arranging a White House does it for presidential Lansky. Shocks. You devastated. This. I would feature the April between two heads it's time is such. Sad. News to another. For Jennifer I call myself never part of pulled the plug. German truck to violate the rules and ordered him fear it is interesting to me. This. The issue in the and Watkins doesn't hate the Bateman morally equivalent that we can only wish to field. All of the speeches this is a moment. That the president to task force to help plus. Below is wrong from your workplace to the White House Democrats Jeff emperor Truman. Don't support the president they don't support this hot garbage and he. Actions that bring us here tonight. Have come to this. A historic vote today in the house on. Portable for the impeachment against president Donald flaw the president's blaming the process it is six page letter to the speaker of the house. And maintaining his it is split its and he hopes they'll all of these. Democrats say this is all about being true of the constitution. What shocks me quite frankly about so many of my Republican friends. Is there inability to abolish the president from acted improperly. And good board more viewers around the world and here in the US welcome to ABC news live on Tom Thomas a historic day for this country as the house is set to vote on two articles of impeachment. Abuse of power and obstruction of congress against president Donald trawl you're looking at Capitol Hill right now the sun rising over Washington. In moments members will begin to file in and later today will cast their votes. For or against the impeachment of president trop this will be the third time in our nation's history the house has taken a vote to impeach a president. And take a look at the front page from the New York Times from the day after the vote in 1998 almost 21 years ago to the day for President Bill Clinton. Notice the headline along party lines back then as it is expected today the vote was largely partisan. The senate voted along party lines and voted not to remove President Clinton. This past weekend Democrats and swing districts holding tell halls to explain their vote. President did something different than what President Nixon did and President Clinton did and president Johnson -- many many years ago did. And he gave no word it to his administration. To not produce any documents. To not respond to any subpoenas and two and not up here. That is the president puncher meaning the house's role and responsibility. The impeachment process so I will be voting yes on obstruction of congress. The politically safe thing to do in a district like mine is to vote against the articles of impeachment but. I wasn't elected to do what's politically safe I'm I was elected to do I think is right. And based upon the evidence that I reviewed I felt there was sufficient evidence to. Forward. This is the greatest democracy in an in the history of the world and the voters were ultimately have their say but mom here a minute do what I can to defend the constitution. And you could hear in that first clip the divide across this country on impeachment. This morning Republican House members vowing to support the president. There's no way this can or should be viewed as legitimate. Certainly not by Republicans whose minority rights have been trampled on every step on the line. And certainly not by the American people observing this disastrous political show scene by scene. The majority is seeking to remove the president over something that didn't happen. The alleged quid pro quo with the president of Ukraine. And as you know today is one more step in a long process impeachment is the process the house uses to charges senior government official the next step after today's vote would be a trial in the senate. And the senate would need two thirds majority vote to actually remove the president. From office let's begin of their senior congressional correspondent this morning Mary Bruce Marriott walk us through the next few hours and no one asked you about the. Actual vote. Oh well and in just a short time members watchers are filing through this hall behind me making their way. Into the house chamber to do wet Tuesday coming they have only done it twice before in history impeach a president of the United States this is a day of course that will be remembered in history. But it's also one that the speaker had hoped to avoid because she knew. Think this would be such a divisive and bitterly partisan process but the speaker simply says that the president's actions. Have let her know choices. So now we are going to see six hours of debate today split evenly between the two parties giving both sides of the aisle a chance to make their case one more time. And then there will be two votes on those two charges of impeachment abuse of power. An obstruction of congress as you mentioned those are expected to be my near party line votes and of course we know the president. He's already paying close attention to this it is very clear that he is in this sense and furious about what it's about to play out here today he wrote that this evening six page letter. To the speaker of the house railing against this process railing against Democrats would many unfounded claims. But the president has also admitted that he is largely powerless to stop but is expected to play out here today he's likely impeach. Aimerito the house Democrats have a majority to 33 to 197. They are reunited this morning and it seems those 31 Democrats represented districts president from one of many of them are also on board. Hey it has been pretty remarkable to watch over the last few days because of course these moderate Democrats from swing districts are up for re election. In areas that net president trump one have been under tremendous. Pressure from the president and his Republican allies here they did everything they could to try and convince them to back the president get one by one we have seen them falling in line to support. Impeach me getting on board. With the speaker and other democratic leaders here on the hill and we've heard from many of them that this was simply a decision that came down to their principles even though many of them admit. That it isn't politically risky move for them to back impeachment one that they know and are well aware it could cost them their re election since. No sign so for the Democrats will not vote to impeach it looks like they have the votes or Mary stand by for us will be checking in with you throughout the day. We thank you for your reporting let's go to chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl in our Washington bureau John you heard Mary there mention the president's six page letter that he sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In which he denounces today's vote seeing Democrats quote. Have impeachment fever and a you have some new reporting on that letter. If this is fascinating Tom the that this letter I am told was written. Without the White House counsel with out the White House lawyers if you can imagine this is a letter. Did it it is about impeachment looking ahead to the you know to the vote in the house and the and the impeachment trial in the senate. And I am told that the president. It. Ordered did his white house council ought be be out of the process of drafting this there was drafted by Stephen Miller has long time. Our policy advisor and speechwriter also. Eric fuel into as the head of legislative affairs at the White House and that the president basically vented to them. And that they transformed it his words into that lettered this is. Pure unadulterated Donald Trump he did not want the lawyers to be telling him to tone it down he wanted to put his raw feelings. Into that letter now the end of the process White House counsel pats a Bologna. I did view the letter did recommend some. Some modest changes. But that was only after the letter was drafted and John as you mentioned though this is classic trump some may wonder why he would put in writing with seems to be going on in his head. And he explains it in this last paragraph he writes 100 years from now when people look back at this affair. I want them to understand it and learn from it so that it can never happen to another president again John clearly he's thinking about his legacy here. He is and and top I have room as a new you have. Over the past a few months spoken to people very close to the president. Who have described him as as to upset about the prospect of facing impeachment. Angry about it. 88 at him it was something that he did not want to see happen. Despite some of his allies coming out and saying all ultimately it's will be good friends that Democrats are overreaching this'll work good politically. Work well politically form but I am you know told I've been told many times over the past few months that this. Really upset him to the core. But I think that what you see in this letter you see that anger and that frustration. But you also see that he now obviously like the rest of the world sees that impeachment today is all but inevitable we beast we know what the votes gonna come down. And he is now in the fight and he is preparing. For the senate fight a fight that he is actually convinced that he will win and win decisively in most people by the way agreement that analysis. He isn't hot gonna be removed from office there may not be a single Republican. A vote to remove from there may not be a single Republican vote in the house today. On the articles of impeachment so now the president is in that mode that you saw him so closely during the campaign he is in. Battle mode back against the wall in the fight and I'm told at this point. The anger EC expressed in the letter for sure but he is enjoying this moment he is any good. Frame of mind he's described as as being up beats and and ready to bring this fight on. All right Jonathan Karl for us from. Washington today we'll have borne the president's mind set in just a few moments we take you so much John and what you constitutional law professor Melissa Marie joins me now Melissa but to Oracle's abuse of power and obstruction of congress will be voted on. This afternoon or this evening. That's right out these are the two articles again there is some discussion of whether there ought to be more articles I'm more. Involved including past investigations like the Lawler report at least got some of the Muller report act allegations can then. In the idea that ends stone walling and indeed it look prohibiting witnesses from coming forward. This is part of a pattern and practice the president has engaged in again about of course. Became the charge of obstruction of congress back to very clear calls out of two that didn't really. Have a lot had issues with the rest of the Democratic Caucus and acting. To charges that most everyone to get. Hind. Now Democrats Republicans are fighting over weaknesses in the senate trial with the senate but jewel minority leader Chuck Schumer sane. You can't have a trial without witnesses Republicans of them would jordin there though and a much different game. Yeah that's true so senator Schumer said that they would like to hear from people who actually had. First hand knowledge not only of what happened but perhaps the president's state of behind and that's always been. The gaping hole in the democratic case against the president. Did he actually have the requisite intent to pressure Ukraine as they have a lags they've never actually had someone who can testify. Too bad and that's of course is because the president is prohibited those closest to him from actually testifying before congress and this is the big things. Face that going on at the senate trial whether or not these individuals will be called to testify in whether the Republicans will allow it. Most and we thank you for your analysis even with the impeachment likely headed to the senate some Democrats have said the president's obstruction. Dates back to the mobile investigation and have vowed not to stop investigating him with more doubts court Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas good point here. Good morning. So appeared Democrats have that they're gonna keep investigating the president even though this is likely to move to senate. That they they have time and I think that the basic reason. Is what you used to too we're just talking about. There's so many on answered questions not namely we need to hear him the estimate of the Democrats from John Bolton. What would he say about what he do about. Why did he call this a drug deal we have not heard from the Khomeini under all we heard him. Talk in that now infamous press conference in which Jonathan Karl asked him some very tough questions. We've not heard yet for Rudy Giuliani. And we have it ongoing criminal trial in. Or a criminal case unfolding in the southern district of New York in which. Close associates or Rudy Giuliani who is a part of this story. Who are now facing. Felony charges. Who are. Being prosecuted and we don't yet know how that's going to unfold Tom so there are a lot of things still out there out stating that need to be investigate. Peter Thomas Frist this morning here we thank you for that I want to bring in our senior national course point Terry Moran. Teri if we go back in time nearly 21 years to the date President Bill Clinton in peach in the house we mentioned it at the top of this broadcast. Before the vote and to be fair when he had no moves left left President Clinton apologized a very different strategy by president front. Absolutely that six page letters one of the most remarkable documents in the history of the presidency in really is a trump. Unvarnished for all time in an official document a letter to the speaker of the house defying this impeachment in the most. Forward Osha's terms. And boasting about his is accomplishments. That he says he has made in in office while just slamming Democrats and essentially warning them that they will face consequences. It would during the Clinton administration didn't give me during the Clinton impeachment at this stage. There were behind the scenes talks about a deal to get Bill Clinton out of impeachment if he would admit his guilt. And say he's sorry may beat Lindsay Graham was one of the leaders of this movement there would be simply a vote to censure the president. While Clinton was facing possible criminal prosecution from the prosecutor Ken Starr so he wasn't gonna do that but he did you point out. Make a speech in the Rose Garden in which he. Apologize to the country to his family that he was willing to do whatever the congress wanted to and that they proceeded to impeachment he was willing to face that as well. It wasn't good enough and they move forward there's going to be no such talk of a deal with Donald Trump he's gonna fight this tooth and. And Terry the president's no surrender power play including the letter you're just talking about the speaker Pelosi will feed into was twenty when he reelection campaign John Carlos talk about this. This may be in the rearview mirror by then we won't know that said toward that will be so important Terry and the president knows he will need something to fire up his base. Well there be two things that'll fire this base one. If he's got a good strong economy and very low unemployed on unemployment robust economic growth and for the first time since Bill Clinton. Real wages real family incomes rising. In the lower part of the workforce and faster than they are in the upper part of the work force that. Is a record that a president can feel pretty good on any president. For the first time as I say since the Clinton administration is gonna say is one of the Democrats don't. And asked people think about the Democratic Party. What's the first thing that comes your mind over the last four years and he's gonna say the answer is impeachment is gonna call the do nothing Democrats that worked. For Harry Truman when he ran I guess that do nothing Republicans the do nothing congress in 1948. It is and all tried and true tactic. By presidents against obstructionist opposition parties I mean that's the nature of politics but he we'll have those two arguments to go to the voters with. The Democrats have to make the case that impeachment was vital. To the security of the United States because of the president's conduct. That might be harder argument to make. Yet Terri was interest in that he brings up the economy in this letter because we know his aides have been telling him talk about the economy he's dismissed as boring. But now he clearly brought that up in the lead with Pelosi will see that becomes a larger part of the point when he campaign right Terry thanks so much for your perspective we're bringing our White House insider Johnson Tucci who covered the trim campaign and now the trump White House John. Throughout this the president has called impeachment of Vieri all of the word. He's a man who cares about the score and tonight the scores likely to show he lost and. How's he and Tom I've spoken to two senior advisors to the president this morning in the word you're using is sponsoring a you can get a sense that from that six page letter they John Carl was speaking about earlier but this is a president that you know likes to break rules you know that he likes he remembered. For being in the first are being part of an elite club but. Being part of the select club a few presidents that have been impeached by the House of Representatives. That's not exactly something Donald Trump wanna dad to his trophy case it is bugging him. To know and and you know the way it advisors have been trying to get the president through this is say listen the house is run by Democrats you know that we know that lets just move on let's get across the hall of Capitol Hill let's bring in the senate where we'll get a more fair deal in their opinion. From Mitch McConnell. And you have some new reporting on the president's mind set as this is likely to move to the senate. Yet you know Tom this is actually very interesting. Two senior advisors I've spoken to in the last couple days are a little frustrated themselves because the president has not made a decision about who would defend him in a senate trial and that's going to be yen. Right after the holiday well between now and then Donald Trump is heading down to what he calls his winter White House that is his compound. Moral I'll go Florida his private club and insiders that I'm speaking to are saying you know listen if the president is not gonna make a decision before that. He's in a down to Florida where it's you know Bob pulling crowd if you well the president will ask those close to him what do you think who should depend the end. That makes down tomorrow on though these are not White House advisors Tom these are trump advisors they are media moguls they are longtime friends and allies from New York many real estate business moguls to if you will they're not people that really get in Washington so it'll be curious what the president actually comes back with to Washington. After a little time in the Florida sun. And they will all be whispering as you are right John we thank you so much for your new reporting thank you for that. Who won and moved out what's expected to be the next phase in the process is John was talking about but to the cure Phillips she's live on Capitol Hill for us this morning. All what that will likely look like good morning here. Good morning yet let's actually look ahead at that the next move here there is spent a lot of discussion Tom about a short senate trial. Verses a long senate trial and if you look at history. The impeachment trial of a president it takes time it's a rare constitutional event and it warrants a lot of time. And also a lot of pop illness so I did a little research and found. That president Andrew Johnson's trial actually lasted more than two months. As for president Clinton's trial. Five weeks so considering this is only the third impeachment trial our nation's history. You can look at the sides and the math here and a senate trial could last well into our election year in 21. A look at what a possible format of a senate trial could look like all right unlike all these previous hearings that we didn't paying attention you. Paying attention to rather we're each house member had their chance to ask questions even give little mini speeches within their time limit sometimes going over that time limit. In an actual impeachment trial senators may not speak because they're the jurors not advocate so once the trial begins a senator can submit a question in writing to be asked of a witness. But it's the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts who will actually decide whether the question is proper so bottom line. Less grandstanding and less political feeder like we've seen in the past it's kind of like dragnet I was set tie different about this yesterday just the facts ma'am and now I'm aging myself but. As for the witnesses there's been a lot of talk about whether we will hear. Former national security advisor John Bolton test of fire trucks acting chief of staff make more Beatty even Hunter Biden. Well majority leader Mitch McConnell has turned down senator Chuck Schumer is request to hear witnesses from the White House. But president trump has also said he would like to hear from witnesses including the whistle blower so Tom. We're yet to see how that's all going to head to work out at this point as her Chief Justice John Roberts. He is authorized to issue requested subpoenas the senate can vote to overrule the Chief Justice. But will the senate majority leader really demanded his colleagues vote to prevent witnesses from appearing in a senate trial because that could strengthen the democrats' argument that Republicans are just stonewalling. This impeachment inquiry which we. Heard a lot Tom. Yeah we're Scott the way you see there will be a lot of strategy on both sides cure of fields for us this morning. Some live pictures we have right now it's new reporting we have from one of our producers there on capitol Catherine folders. All just yet this is right now you look at a live picture obviously inside. Capitol Hill inside of the house we believe the committee chairs including speaker Pelosi. Will be walking through this room as they head down in the house floor to vote again this all all all of this is gonna start around 9 o'clock we're less than ten minutes away shall be monitoring this feed. As as members of congress including. The house majority leader and and the speaker of the house walk. In inside there. A pretty Devin Dwyer now as well it has been been really tapping in to the public sentiment for months on impeachment the other partners at 530 have some data out this morning and you've seen some of the clips of Democrats going to their home districts. And it's been telling in some of these cases you have cheers and you have boot. It's. A sure do Tom this impeachment. Episode if you will has really highlighted how divided. This country is politically. In fact today will be the first impeachment in American history there of only bend. Three of course but this'll be the first purely partisan impeachment back in 1999. Five Democrats broke away broke ranks and did vote to impeach democratic President Bill Clinton today we expect those Republicans to all hold together. And it reflects this number take a look at the new ABC news Washington Post poll just came out in the last 24 hours or so. It's been remarkably steady when you look at public support for this process it's gonna take place. Almost equally divided 49% of Americans. To the president should be impeached and removed from office a 46 it's a dead tie when you include the statistical announces. And tickle atomic independents those critical voters in the next year's this campaign heats up. 47%. And then. Are in support this process nearly equally divided among independents it's extraordinary so today. Half the country we'll see this vote is he vindication of values that they feel like. Donald Trump has his shredded over the past year area possibly be a moment of celebration for some. Opponents have Donald Trump and of course there are those skeptics of this process we have heard from them as we've traveled the country in the past few weeks from Ohio. To Michigan to Texas people wondering. Why these Ukraine episode was the thing that did it why this was the spark. That move this process forward a lot of people still very skeptical about that the charges they say are murky. And so that is why this moderate Democrats who were talking about them with nary. 31 moderates in the House of Representatives are from districts that Donald Trump 12016. Out right now 27 of them have come forward saying they're ready. To vote for impeachment and everyone in the next step weeks and months will be wondering Tom whether there will be a political price to pay for those Democrats. And whether there could be some impact on whether those house Democrats can hold the majority in the US house and and that's my next. Question to you you know it's interesting how the polls have almost mirrored. What we've seen Wendy's house Democrats go back to their swing districts again there's cheers there's booze it really is makes. From uses for talking to voters all across this country. What you think the last in effect is going to be from impeachment. Will this be a top online for voters when they had to the polls in the primaries in the general election November or do you think this will be in the rearview mirror. It's up. Having traveled to a lot of different places talked a lot of different folks I think people's memory is pretty short. I think than most people will probably move on in fact right now I've been struck by how many Americans are not paying attention in our new poll one in five Americans. 20% of American say they are even following. The impeachment process put your mind around that. It's a stunning number and so I think people I see this a lot of people see this as well as more of the same in Washington partisan infighting. A lot of it it is in terms of the president's behavior is something that the president is known to do more of the same from president from so. The impacts. We will remains to be seen almost a year from now when voters go to the polls but I gotta tell you Republicans. Are gonna let voters forget it they. A key districts with hundreds of millions of dollars of ads blasting these moderate Democrats and Nancy Pelosi and others for supporting this impeachment. And that I think we'll have to keep a close scientists we know those advertisements can have an impact especially as it gets closer to the vote. The trump campaign no doubt has been very aggressive in targeting those moderate Democrats in the swing districts are right DeVon thanks so much for more on those Democrats from the swing districts they face a lot of questions from the constituents report about it. Most of them have come out and said they will vote for impeachment today. How much might that hurt the reelection efforts ABC consultant and former democratic senator from North Dakota a red state Heidi hi camp. Joins us now Heidi your thoughts on that. Well my point is that exactly what you just heard most people aren't paying attention. And even though the president wants to make this an election year issue. I think we're gonna see health care we're in a C dreamers we're gonna see immigration. We're going to see a whole host of other issues. Now come to the forefront that people actually care about and sell. Impeachment is playing out I think that the people in Washington right now or thinking not so much about the election they're thinking about legacy. They're thinking about the history. How history will look back on this moment and so I think that this is a moment in time make it's exaggerated. When it's happening and eight months I don't think you know many people are going to be thinking much about it okay so maybe in your take it doesn't help Democrats does it help Republicans as a fire up the president's spaces as Terry and I were we're talking about. It's hard to imagine the president's base giving more fire it up. And so has he reached peak capacity I think. The democratic strategist have to assume that his base is going to be fired up no matter what. Whether it's on a border wall or whether it's on impeachment or whether some kind of trauma grievance. You know we're being picked on we're not be respected because the president's not being respected. And sell you know I don't think this as a base more debater beyond what you already have I think for the Democratic Party. It is a base more debater and that's why you see a lot of the moderates. Basically having to hang on to their base saying we've got to make this decision. Not just for history but to respond to the concerns of our based constituency. High. I'm curious what one of the democratic candidates were in for president Michael Bloomberg has been attacked for. For his money in for for allegedly trying to buy his way to the nomination but he's put some of that money. Where his mouth is when it comes to defending those Democrats in the swing districts and putting that money behind impeachment does that help and let all with voters and or the democratic. Establishment. If I have one criticism of how they Democrats have handled this. Is they have ceded the territory and Mike Bloomberg has stepped into what I think is a very serious point. The Democrats need to not just to town halls. They need to do a clear concise message on why they're taking this vote and there needs to be money behind that message in the president. Politically is playing this right and I think the Democrats are behind the eight bond they're gonna have to figure out how they're going to send that nests each. To their constituents that this is not an act of grievance or you know your rational that what they're doing is something that needed to be done. That there it needed to be a constitutional statement made and I think that message has not. Gotten through to bombed their base constituency to Vick constituents in those moderate district. Hi hi camp with a fascinating perspective this morning Heidi we thank you for that want to bring him back here Phillips now who's all live on Capitol Hill for us this morning if you're just watching ABC news live. At any moment we're expecting the house members to come into the main house floor to gavel in and from there we're gonna continue our team coverage of what is expected to be to house impeachment vote of president Donald Trump expected to happen. Later this afternoon maybe early evening they're gonna have a vote on some rules early on over in the next few hours we'll have about six hours of debate. And then the main vote will go down we do believe according to all the reporting. And by people will be counting the votes Democrats will have more than enough votes to impeach the president and I want to bring in Devin Dwyer who I think we have standing by efforts to Capitol Hill that we had. Cure Phelps. But we have both are even better to error OK yes I want you get zero. This this feels like a regular guy has kept yeah how does this holiday CEO Gil here so guys talk to you guys both legal work and Washington what's the sense today it is a historic date. Is Capitol Hill buzzing is it any other regular Davies your visit today feel different. Well there's even increased security I noticed a difference last night and I am I notice a difference this morning I mean it is definitely historic day I mean we're talking. What we had eighty hours of hearing his five hour 85 hours of hearings sixteen witnesses and the vote happens today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.