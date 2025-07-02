House at standstill as GOP tries to secure megabill votes

A procedural vote in the House was set for five minutes but has been open for nearly an hour. The delay comes as GOP hardliners have expressed unhappiness with the Senate-passed version of the bill.

July 2, 2025

