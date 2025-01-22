Houston battling historic snowfall

Brian Mason, director of emergency management in Houston, discusses what he’s seeing on city roads.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live