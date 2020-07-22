Transcript for Houston man charged after killing ex-girlfriend

I think. To reassure voters. Not to move lows tomorrow shouldn't fight. Got through again. You just heard from a witness who didn't want to show its face he says he recognized the person who did this. Ed knows the family the shooting happened just before 4:30 this morning police say whoever did this. Busted down the front door to get in and then went up to a second floor. Where they've busted down a lot to door where that woman was that's when they say the woman like shot multiple times her four year old daughter. Who is also in the room was injured from shrapnel from that shooting. Four other children were home at the time its annual child called for help. After the shooting happened police and neighbors both telling ABC thirteen there's been a history of domestic violence here. Are destroying those who have looked oh Hoover removed them from accused. Bryan knew from a news mrs. My in my second probably domestic violence. You know related homicide. And the last couple weeks. Naturally when you get people together working together for long record time. Sometimes tempers flare I don't know you know he's been out of this parliament saying that helps us but book you know possible months ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.