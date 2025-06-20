Houston Marine veteran almost hit with car in racially charged attack: Police

A west Houston man was arrested after police say he shouted racial slurs at one of his neighbors and tried to run him over.

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live