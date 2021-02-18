Houston volunteers serve breakfast to seniors in need

More
Volunteers from Texas Relief Warriors delivered 700 breakfast tacos to two senior centers that lost power.
0:56 | 02/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Houston volunteers serve breakfast to seniors in need

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Volunteers from Texas Relief Warriors delivered 700 breakfast tacos to two senior centers that lost power.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75980794","title":"Houston volunteers serve breakfast to seniors in need ","url":"/US/video/houston-volunteers-serve-breakfast-seniors-75980794"}