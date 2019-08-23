Huge cat with sad eyes up for adoption goes viral

A brown and white short-haired tabby named Mr. B -- short for BeeJay -- is going up for adoption at Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
0:31 | 08/23/19

Transcript for Huge cat with sad eyes up for adoption goes viral
This morning at cat up for adoption Pennsylvania's looking for it forever family. Ready for a handful. Or two hands full check it now. That's close to pick up miss did. This 26. Pound house cat bit based oppose has gotten so what did dented. It crashed the shelters website and even with this ad advises big guy. Is bound to bring the only. A ton of happiness.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

