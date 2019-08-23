-
Now Playing: Huge cat with sad eyes up for adoption goes viral
-
Now Playing: Meet the 'Fab Four of Football': New film pulls back the curtain on iconic female NFL team owners
-
Now Playing: American father facing manslaughter charges wants 'justice'
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
-
Now Playing: Aerial footage shows surfers riding waves only yards away from great white sharks
-
Now Playing: Beverly Hills Realtor charged in celebrity burglaries
-
Now Playing: Body cam captures dramatic rescue of baby trapped in hot car
-
Now Playing: Adam Lambert, Usher and other celebrities allegedly burgled by Beverly Hills realtor
-
Now Playing: Elevator plunge kills New York City man
-
Now Playing: Authorities foil 3 new mass shooting threats
-
Now Playing: Dozens injured in California train derailment
-
Now Playing: 7 hospitalized after smoke fills crowded flight
-
Now Playing: FBI cracks down on scammers who targeted elderly
-
Now Playing: Fire out West as tropical depression brings more storms
-
Now Playing: How this Instagram model creates unique, DIY photo shoot sets from scratch
-
Now Playing: This woman donated her kidney to a co-worker and now they hope to send a message
-
Now Playing: Newborns dress up as 'Wizard of Oz' characters
-
Now Playing: Meet the Rollettes!
-
Now Playing: Video: Frightening bison stampede at Yellowstone National Park
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old mauled by mountain lion while playing in backyard