Transcript for Huge storm system set to deliver snow, ice to Northeast

We begin with the winter storm right now affecting 39 states closing schools from Minneapolis to Philadelphia today this was the senior Kansas City overnight snow and wind reducing visibility on an interstate 29. Making travel treacherous hundreds of flights have already. Been canceled all across the country as get right to the radar here it is live it is up to nine inches of snow which is possible from Omaha to Minneapolis. Only an inch or two at Chicago and Detroit but in Washington DC federal offices are closed because the city. Could see up to five inches and in the south flooding rain is habit that can turn from Arkansas Georgia. That storm is merging with another system which already eight highways slick in Mexico sending cars spinning out of control it just saw there.

