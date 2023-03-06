'She was human…like everyone else': Sister of killed Milwaukee transgender woman

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke with Ada Henderson following the arrest of a suspect in the murder of her sister Cashay Henderson, amid calls for justice for her and other Black transgender women.

March 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live