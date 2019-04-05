Transcript for Not just humans - screen time has big effect on man's best friend: Part 5

Who knew that the camera that let us share our photos with family and friends would also lead to a culture in which millions of people would spend so much time on selfies. Photos retouched, filtered, posted so that we too could be like shiny internet stars. Hold your breath and freeze. I want you to post it without using any filters. No retouching your photo? This student is shocked. I usually take, more than maybe 30 minutes to look at it, and analyze it, see if I look good. We're here with college students at York university, where psychology professor Jennifer mills has asked them to do what most of them do virtually every day, take a picture of themselves and post it to social media. These students don't know what the professor's experiment will really be testing. This girl takes 14 photos, this one takes 22. Glasses on. Glasses off. Mysterious smile. No smile. The students tell us it's easy for half and hour to go by as you work on just one photo. And we calculated there are 68,000 possible changes you can make to face, and body, I can make my eyes look bigger, maybe I need a different jawline, what do you think? Fara says there's a kind of rule, before posting a selfie, make sure you don't look too eager. I kind of give a half smile you know? But don't look too happy you know. So now the students have posted their photos, nervously awaiting the reaction of their friends. Hoping that reaction will make them feel good about themselves this is Dr. Anne Marie Albano, head of the anxiety and related disorder clinic at Columbia university, talks to her patients about their anxiety from social media. They're looking at that and thinking, "But I have to be like that. I have to have perfect S.A.T.S. I have to have perfect looks. You can never keep up in that race. You can't keep up, and you develop a sense of helplessness. And from helplessness, then you get hopeless. And that's where the abyss is. She says clinics around the country have a long waiting list. The kids who come into our office, as accomplished as they may be, scholastically, in the arts, whatever, they are telling us how terrible they feel about themselves as compared with somebody in California. And they live in New York. Who is this person? Well, she's on Instagram. What does that mean? You know, so those moments of just reflecting about yourself are not there anymore. What we know is that internet use and social media use has its correlation with increased loneliness. So the more kids are on it, the more likely they are lonely. But there's no answer. Is there correlation because lonelier kids come to spend more time on social media? A number of studies suggest that even if social media is having a negative influence, it's very small. Back in our experime, the reactions to the posted photos come in. The beautiful famous kimya. Which brings us to what Dr Jennifer mills was really trying to learn with these students. . I will ask you serious questions about yourself. Before the selfies she had tested the students for anxiety, body image, depression. Then even after some of them retouched their photos before posting, for nearly all of them, the anxiety, even worse than when they came in the room. More negative, more dissatisfied with your appearance. Less confident -- more anxious after posting your selfie. Yep. Professor mills worries that selfies, retouching, can be a kind of quicksand. That lower confidence drives people to want to keep fixing and checking and fixing and checking and fixing and checking. A recent poll shows 82% of Americans think social media is a waste of time. But 69% still do it every day. And why? It fills your time up. And that's all I've ever known since I was 7 years old. I have this conversation with a lot of people my age, about how everyone kind of wishes that they were born in another generation, where they didn't have phones. And several of the students have sent word to us, this experiment was a wake up call and they're re-examining their use of social media. Sitting with a person, face-to-face, laughing, kidding with one another, you know, some contact, that is what's important. That is going to make you feel less lonely, more happy, more engaged, more connected. So I started thinking about our friends in bad times and good, including the friends we all loved on the TV show. I had seen something on the TV show Kelly and Ryan, it was a kind of joke, but they were wondering would our beloved friends have been the same kind of friends like this? And a footnote before we take a break. In our reporting, so many people told us that there are other friends in their lives affected by technology too. Tonight, we live in a world in which cockatiels sing a song of cell phones. A parrot knows how to rouse a new pal. Eye Alex, find my phone. Okay. And this chimpanzee has mastered Instagram. But the experts say there is one animal in the kingdom who seems to be saddened by our screens. Your dog who signals if your eyes are looking down you may not be his best friend. What? Like children, dogs are very tuned to their social partner. You'll remember Dr. Tracy dennis-tiwary, that prominent researcher in child development? Dogs are one of the few non-primate mammals that actually get information from the gaze of human beings. If you're on your phone, you're essentially withdrawn. And Michelle would like a little understanding for her life. Every time she reaches for her phone, Marley begins to moan. He does it upside down. He does it right side up. It's so bad she's become a phone refugee inside her own home. If I really need to answer a text I will go out in the hallway, I'll go into my bathroom downstairs. So as we let so much technology into our lives, the parrots may be happy, the gorillas may be right there with us. But your dog may be the last animal in your life who only wants to look at your face.

