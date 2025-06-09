How humpback whales are playfully communicating with humans: Scientists

Humpback whales blowing bubble rings may be a positive sign, researchers say.

June 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live