Hundreds attend vigil for condo collapse victims as rescue efforts continue

More
At least 11 people were killed in the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida, and 150 people are still unaccounted for.
5:13 | 06/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds attend vigil for condo collapse victims as rescue efforts continue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:13","description":"At least 11 people were killed in the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida, and 150 people are still unaccounted for. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78558971","title":"Hundreds attend vigil for condo collapse victims as rescue efforts continue","url":"/US/video/hundreds-attend-vigil-condo-collapse-victims-rescue-efforts-78558971"}