Transcript for Hundreds hold vigil for missing Connecticut mother

We're back with a community coming together for a mother of five who's been missing for more than a week. Hundreds packing a Connecticut church to pray for Jennifer do Los. The vigil coming less than 24 hours after authorities arrested her estranged husband. And his girlfriend boats are due in court this morning as investigators begin another day of searching. This morning a show of unity and support for missing mother of five in Connecticut hundreds filled a church in new Kate into light candles and prayed for Jennifer do Lopes McCain and is a small community and. Everybody is a friend of 11 or two friends away from knowing somebody in the family. The fifty year old was last seen more than a week ago dropping her kids off at school that evening her Chevy Suburban was found abandoned outside a local park. Authorities use drone helicopters and canines to search the park storm drains and dumpsters with no sign of do Lopes on Saturday police arrested her strange husband and his girlfriend. After video obtained by Daily Mail dot com showed authority speaking with the couple at his home. Photos do loose in the shelter Kona surcharge with evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution. According to the Hartford current after traces of blood were reportedly found inside Jennifer's home. For Otis intra columnist complied with a search warrant ordered for their DNA and hair samples can Wear all incredibly concerned but we are very hopeful that Jennifer will come back to us safe and sound Jennifer and for Otis were in the midst of a heated divorce and custody battle in court filing Jennifer wrote. I am afraid of my husband I know that filing for divorce will in reach him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way voters fiercely denied those claims. And the most recent search for dealers focused on a mansion built by her strange husband's company. Authorities say more charges in this case are expected but they wouldn't a lap very.

