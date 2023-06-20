Hunter Biden agrees to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges

Under an agreement negotiated with the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware, Biden, 53, will acknowledge his failure to pay taxes on income he received in 2017 and 2018.

June 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live