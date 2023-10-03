Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to gun charges in federal court

The president's son faces three felony counts. He's accused of lying about his drug use in 2018 on a federal form when buying a gun.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live