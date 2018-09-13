Hurricane Florence evacuees heading to the speedway

Lisa Rawson decided to ride out the storm with her family and pets at Atlanta Motor Speedway's 800 acres.
Transcript for Hurricane Florence evacuees heading to the speedway

{"id":57800646,"title":"Hurricane Florence evacuees heading to the speedway","duration":"1:18","description":"Lisa Rawson decided to ride out the storm with her family and pets at Atlanta Motor Speedway's 800 acres.","url":"/US/video/hurricane-florence-evacuees-heading-speedway-57800646","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
