Transcript for Hurricane Ida brings devastation to region already crushed by COVID-19 surge

Oh. I didn't create instant enchanting damage across our system as it did cross the entire region. We did it act greater saint Charles parish hospital Saudi yesterday. Nam yet this morning I'm after continued assessments overnight. We had decided to evacuate are speeding answers sodium raced on. Louisiana and also. Are shot her battles aren't in Omaha Louisiana.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.