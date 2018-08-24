Transcript for Hurricane Lane churns towards Hawaii

I'm GO but he does here in Honolulu we continue to track hurricane lane as it moves through the Pacific adhere auto Wahoo. We've actually been feeling those strong wind gusts nearly fifty miles per hour they're gonna get stronger and stronger throughout the day as the storm. Moves closer and closer to these islands I wanted to take a look right now what's happening in Hilo over on the big island torrential rain and severe flooding there more than two feet of rain already. Wind gusts reaching nearly seventy miles per hour. We're also hearing reports of mud slides the race just keeps falling endlessly. And with before moving so slowly through the Pacific. It actually increases the possibility of life threatening rainfall. People here on the other Hawaiian Islands they've been watching and worrying so many boarding up their homes and businesses even writing messages like lane lane go away. And we've been meeting tourists at the airport trying to get off the islands and go back to the mainland. They just don't wanna stick around you know these storms can be very very deceiving because that one moment it can be very home and the next moment they could be a very dangerous situation as these bands move through here. I'm GO but he does here in Honolulu and you're watching ABC news law.

