Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

The powerful hurricane weakened to a Category 2 storm as it moved northward through Louisiana.
0:53 | 08/27/20

Transcript for Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast
Dornin. 126. In the morning the hurricane flora make landfall. Yeah pretty good view of of of those waves that are coming in I mean this is this is just nothing more than a calming my very flat river river typically an hour getting this. Surge that's coming up from from the Gulf of Mexico.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

