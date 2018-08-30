Transcript for Hurricane Maria death toll rises to nearly 3,000

Hi everyone I'm Joshua Morris and watching ABC news live on the Washington DC had just wrapped an interview with one of lead investigators. Up from George Washington University how many people died on the island of Puerto Rico after hurricane Maria. This report that was just publish says that 2009 entrance and he five more people died. In the months after the storm than would have in any normal case here's a bit of them are my interview. So at the behest of the government of Puerto Rico we carried down. An independent assessment. See lines lines from Puerto Rico. A trip beat temple to hurricane premium. And we elected the period between September 2 when he seventeen and February. 2018. And found it 2009. And 1070 I it. Lice reliance upon well when it been expected. In here with its two hour. Well we do know that this disaster was picked killing at least to fear. Very large time and in pact with the entire island and in a way that clients. Problems for people. Vermont's loss of electricity. Issues with getting food and water health care and I think things people needed. We are planning to do a second study at second phase of this. To try to understand how those factors. Celtic in those slots with some lines we don't know that yet but this wasn't theory Carrey's feared disaster that hit me. So we felt that there was not only some issues with. Communication. And but also issues when that he made this scene things that people in public health. I may perhaps stemming from some of the resource problems that the island has had but really a that he years. But that has resulted in. A lack of preparation. We just actually similar no lack of production we see across the entire country I don't think we are prepared for hurricane sandy ticket New York. For hurricane harking in Houston. I think that overall. We need to come to terms with the fact that these storms Kathy Baker and they're more of them and we all need to be more prepared for them. And that's softer than Goldman from George Washington's public health school again 2009 country and 75 people died. After hurricane re according to their findings as more than Hurricane Katrina. We'll have more coverage of this on ABC news I'm Joshua Wesson watching ABC news life.

