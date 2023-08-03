Husband arrested after remains of wife found in 3 suitcases

William Lowe, 78, is facing first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a dead body in the death of his wife, Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

August 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live