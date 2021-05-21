Transcript for Husband charged with wife's 2010 murder

We get to a point where we believe that we have sufficient evidence for the case and readers most out. Investigators say details on how high eighty for this was killed are coming together someone in the Saint Paul police department thought about her. Her family in this case. Each and every day. According to the criminal complaint released Thursday on April 25 2010 Heidi called 911 reporting that someone was trying to break into the home. Seconds into the hall and noise similar to a gunshot was heard the call went dead and dispatchers tried to pull back several times with no luck. It's 6:32 AM. Heidi Berkus is dead. Dead from a single gunshot wound from the shock on fired by Nicholas Perkins. Investigators say Nicholas used this same cell phone to call 911 and said they both had been shot by an intruder. He now believed heat with the shooter. Investigators say there was no unidentified DNA at the scene no signs of attempts at breaking and entering. No evidence of anything being disturbed. After distilling the 911 called they did not hear anything that would have led them to believe there was anyone else in the house for kisses arrests came after local state and federal authorities reexamined evidence from years of girl. Specifically the FBI they helped us investigate with the investigative strategy time land's support from the behavioral the behavioral analysis unit. In a Quantico they provide us ballistic testing 9/11 call support 3-D modeling and analysts. The criminal complaint also shows that the couple was having financial troubles and word to be evicted from their home the day after Heidi was killed. However they say there's no evidence that Heidi knew about the looming eviction. This case reinforces. The fact that the lives of hiding. And victims like her continue to matter. And are remembered.

