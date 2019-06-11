Transcript for Husband of missing Connecticut woman back in court

The husband of a missing mother and Connecticut back in court today voters dual us the Peter Stafford superior court this morning his wife Jennifer has not been seen since may. Prosecutors charged quotas duels with tampering with evidence and hindering the investigation into the case you give a brief statement to the press after the court appearance saying. His only concern is for the children and he cares deeply about them he is expected to be back in court January.

