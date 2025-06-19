ICE agents denied entry to Dodger Stadium amid anti-immigration enforcement protests

Dozens of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen near Dodger Stadium in what appeared to be a staging area on Thursday.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live