Transcript for ICE releases hundreds of people

Secretary of Homeland Security admits that they are overwhelmed at the border not only by the young children and men and women who are. There at the border but so many of the asylum seekers and as a result of that there's been an incident that's under investigation there in El Paso where a group. As many as 200 or so we're dropped off at the Greyhound bus station. There in El Paso we get the latest on that situation firm KB IA TVs. Joey her. Candace right behind knees beat Basel the north bay port of entry here an El Paso, Texas this is where a lot of these migrants are first making their way into the United States. Last week about 11100 were dropped off into the streets of El Paso and we know that today. 600 are expected a spokesperson with the sea of Al paso let us know that these migrants usually end up staying in our area for about two days. Before they head out to other parts of the country while they wait for their court appearances we learned that the number of migrant families and unaccompanied minors who were caught trying to ensure the United States illegally is actually rising dramatically. From November up Torre seventeen to November this year US Customs and Border Protection says there's been an 18166%. Increase. And family unit apprehensions in the up as a sector that includes New Mexico. Apprehensions that unaccompanied minors also was on the rise 254%. Between that same timeframe. After the death of eight year old filly de Gomez Alonso from Guatemala. CBP authorities say that they're going to be making some immediate changes our plans to do welfare checks for detainees who are less than ten years old. The agency also hopes to improve housing and skipped medical care for those who are sick. The Guatemalan consul said children should be did first priority. The secretary of Homeland Security plans on making a visit to the border we don't know exactly which portion up the border she'll be going TO. And we did reach out to CBP for a statement and all of these changes and information that we let she know about it because of the partial government shutdown we were not given our response. They El Paso director of ABC news life. Of course the shut down how convenient to our thanks to George heard there at. Our station in El Paso.

