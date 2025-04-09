Idaho college killings: Hearing debates trial evidence

The man accused of murdering four college students in November 2022 was back in court for a consequential hearing that will shape this summer's trial.

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live