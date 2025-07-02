Idaho victim's parents react to Bryan Kohberger's guilty plea

The parents of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves walked out of the courtroom after Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts in the 2022 killings of four University of Idaho students.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live