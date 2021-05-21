Transcript for Illinois teen, Kyle Rittenhouse makes 1st in-person court appearance

18 year old Kyle written house facing a judge in person for the first time after authorities say he shot two people to death in August. And seriously injured another violence unfolding during protests in Kenosha Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake police say written house who was seventeen years old at the time travel from his home in Illinois to canosa with an AR fifteen -- rifle graphic video shows a group of people chasing him he then falls and begins shooting into the crowd. Cell phone footage and shows him walking past police lines with his hands up and his rifle over his shoulder. Even as protesters yelled he had shot someone written house leader turned himself into authorities claiming he wanted to protect businesses from the demonstrations. He has appeared in court a number of times since he was arrested. But virtually because of cope in nineteen protocols written house is out on two million dollars bail. We lost a son. His mom and I live starts not. And how would you feel if the killer or your son who's disabled and walks free. He's pleaded not guilty to charges including homicide and reckless endangerment his trial is scheduled to began in November. Read our rolling ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.