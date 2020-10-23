Transcript for Illinois' top doctor breaks down giving new COVID-19 case numbers

Today. We are reporting 3874. New cases. For a total of 364. 33. Confirmed cases since the start of this and X you. I'm sorry. 36433. 364033. Cases since the start of this pandemic. 2498. Individuals were reported to be in the hospital overnight. Of those. 511. Covic patients were in the icu. And 197. Patients were on speculators. And the last 24 hours 82256. My. Lab tests were reported for a total of more than seven point one million tests and message CU is that they struck. I've never run a marathon I have the utmost regard for those who have been able to train and plan and finish a marathon. But isn't that difficult race when you can't actually see the end point and I'm sorry that that's the message I have for you. Nevertheless I'm asking you to fight the fatigue. Fight that urge to give up on social distancing. Fight for your kids to have safe healthy. Opportunity to have him in person learning in school with teachers who were trained to teach them in the cluster. Write to how. Safe healthy environments at which we can work so that businesses can remain open so that arc economies can start to thrive again. This does mean wearing your mask. Anytime you're around people. This means reconsidering that large gathering that large social events. It means thinking about wearing masks in your own home when you're with other people from outside of your household. Think about connecting with friends and family virtually. I have to do to bring the spread down in our community. When we bring the spread out on our community. Kids can go to school safely people can go to work safely. Activities family celebrations can be celebrations. Instead of super spreader events that results in disease and death.

