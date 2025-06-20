‘I’m pretty lucky’: Teen struck by lightning as thunderstorms hit Northeast

In New York City, a teenager was struck by lightning in Central Park Thursday afternoon, police said. The boy is alert and conscious, police said.

June 20, 2025

